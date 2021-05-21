Denver's Recoup Fitness trusted by athletes for line of physical therapy products

DENVER, Colo. — Colorado is an active state. And, whether you're hiking, skiing, or just playing outdoors, injuries can happen. You're in good company this week with Recoup Fitness, whose products are trusted to recover even the most elite athletes.

Matt Hyder wants to keep Coloradans on the go.

"It's portable, lightweight," he said, describing Recoup Fitness' flagship product, the Cryosphere. "So, it's on-the-go recovery."

He said using $8 in his final semester at the University of Colorado Boulder, he built his first prototype.

"It's an ice cold roller you use on all your muscles," he said. "So, it's in a handle you can roll out. Or, you can take it out of the handle so you can recover your feet if you have plantar fasciitis."

He said the roller can be used just about anywhere — calves, hamstrings, hips, back, and more.

The Cryosphere convinced him to launch the company Recoup Fitness.

"Honestly, I want to disrupt the entire industry," Hyder said. "I think there's a lot of mistakes going on. They're out-pricing the consumers. Not consumer-focused. And, I want to change that."

His effort got quite the endorsement when the San Francisco 49ers became his first customer.

"[The 49ers] wrote me a check for $250, and that was enough to make me drop out my last semester of my senior year," Hyder said.

His products have since helped several elite athletes recover from injuries, like Canadian soccer player Lauren Sesselmann and Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton, who suffered an ACL injury in 2020.

"Post-surgery is what we see a lot of people using it for," Hyder said. "ACLs have been a big one with the ball and the sleeve."

His two other products, the Cryosleeve and Thermosleeve, offer cold and heat compression, respectively.

"The Cryosleeve just lives in the freezer," Hyder said. "You just pull it out, and it will stay cold up to an hour. And, then the Thermosleeve is actually battery-powered."

These easy remedies help active and achy bodies return to top form faster, he said.

"If we can recover the best athletes in the world, that get paid millions of dollars to keep their body healthy, we can recover everyone else," Hyder said.

The products are available online or at Boulder Running Company locations.

If you'd like to learn more about other businesses I've featured as part of our "In Good Company" series, download the free Denver7 Plus app to your streaming device.