Denver's Mythology mixes storytelling into its line of locally-made spirits

DENVER, Colo. — As Colorado's temperatures warm and restrictions ease, expect house parties to return this summer.

If you're hosting, you might want a drink to pair with all the neighborly chit-chat, and a Denver distillery wants to be part of that conversation.

You're in good company this week with Mythology.

The company's co-founder Scott Yeates and his team are busy turning out the whiskey and gin from their warehouse in North Denver. Their tasting room is in the Lower Highlands neighborhood.

"In two short years, we've won over 60 awards," says Yeates. "Mostly gold medals from some of the most prestigious competitions in the world."

The journey for his Mythology spirits started on a backcountry ski trip in Alaska while kicking back with friends.

"We were there," he says. "We were drinking whiskey, kind of stepping back from the moment of this high adrenaline trip, and just having conversation."

Now, he wants to bring that same experience to you with a brand about epic adventures.

"That there's a story behind it," Yeates says. "So our packaging if you've seen it is half animal, half human. We make up a story on the back label."

And, they hope it inspires you to share your own stories, that evolve and finish like the many layers of flavor your sipping.

"To us what's interesting is a whiskey that's layered. Or a gin that's layered," Yeates says. "Which means that, when you're drinking that whiskey, you're picking up some honey, that transitions to cinnamon. Then it transitions to pipe tobacco."

Their gin, too, is a crowd favorite.

"We're operating our still about four days a week, producing our gin," Yeates says.

He invites you to come hang out and learn a little bit about the mixing and distilling processes.

"We'd love people to walk away and say 'You know, I had this great whiskey, and I enjoy it,'" says Yeates. "Or, a gin and I enjoy it. But, now I know how to make four or five cocktails."

So, the next time you host a party, you have a recipe ready to please.

Mythology partners with the Denver Botanic Gardens each year to harvest floral ingredients for their limited edition Forager's Gin. It's released on June 1. Last year, Mythology raised nearly $8-thousand dollars for the Denver Botanic Gardens.

If you'd like to learn more about Mythology or other Colorado businesses I've featured as part of our "In Good Company" series, download Denver7 to your Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Android device.