Denver's BOA Fit System dials into high-level sports performance footwear

DENVER, Colo. — If you're a snowboarder, you already know about the dial system you use to cinch up your boots.

But, that Colorado-made design is now expanding into many other performance sports as an alternative to Velcro or tying your shoes.

If you've hit the slopes or trails lately, you've likely heard the clicking sound of the BOA Fit System.

"So, we don't just think about the system itself," said BOA CEO Shawn Neville. "We actually work with brands to do design and development that changes the way the body moves and creates better performance for top athletes."

Shawn Neville talked about the company's evolution after 20 years in business, from a simple lacing alternative, to scientifically proving the benefits of a better-fit shoe.

"One of the biggest challenges with laces is that you lock it down and it just cramps your foot," Neville said.

He explained how BOA wraps around the foot, which is more efficient for athletes.

You can now find BOA on footwear for work, golf, track and field, and cycling.

"We can improve endurance and health, agility and speed, and power and precision in the way the body moves," Neville said.

They test their products in their performance fit lab, a new addition where micro-adjustments could mean the difference in winning the race.

"Lateral medial movement, jumping," Neville explained. "So, when ... you're playing basketball, tennis — that ability to explode quickly but still being stable is what we fundamentally prove."

So, when you hear BOA's locking sound, you know that person is getting dialed-in to a different level of competition.

"Their mindset is, 'I'm altering slightly to prepare,'" Neville said. "I'm confident. I'm fearless. I'm focused. That energy, when we see that in consumers — it's amazing."

They plan to venture into alpine skiing footwear soon, and they have a huge customer base overseas, as well, in Europe and Japan.

