Denver design company builds city character behind the scenes

DENVER — Colorado prides itself on being original, but perhaps you didn't know a local business is behind many of the statement pieces you already see throughout Denver everyday.

You're in good company with LVTD Design and the way it's building character behind the scenes.

Step into the Denver Art Museum, for example, or walk through the Dairy Block, and you'll see their work.

"We're all artists here," said LVTD Design owner and founder Evan Jones. "We just like to build cool, funky stuff in whatever we can get our hands on."

Ten years after Jones started making interior design features out of his garage, LVTD Design grew by word-of-mouth into a full-service, custom-build interior concept company.

They work with wood, steel, concrete, glass, and stone to bring architectural ideas to 3D life.

"If somebody has an idea of something they want, but they don't really know what it is exactly, we help them engineer that and build it and install it," said Jones.

Denver Central Market, Homegrown Tap and Dough, and several local breweries already showcase their work.

But, the sprawling wine rack at Blanchard Family Wines is a signature piece.

"When we built it, it was like 'This thing is crazy,'" said Jones. "Like, it's all a bunch of triangles. It actually undulates up the wall and onto the ceiling, so it looks like wine country is above you. But it's very geometric and modern, and steel and wood."

During the pandemic, LVTD Design started making collapsible desks for people learning and working from home. And Jones, on a whim, sent one to "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon.

"About a month later, we had an Instagram follower send us a cover of 'People Magazine' and ask if that was our desk," said Jones. "And, it was Jimmy Fallon and his family sitting behind one of our homework desks."

LVTD Design then used the same flat pack model for their latest product, a fire pit called the 'Fuego' you can piece together on the go.

"You can puzzle it together and then take it apart at the end of the day if you're camping," said Jones. "If you want to take it with you, it'll just store in the back of your car."

It's a portable version of their creativity you find across the metro. Jones hopes you're now inspired to look for more.

"Building usable art is just everything that I love," said Jones.

He has projects all over Denver, and he's currently working on one for Tom's Starlight Lounge, soon to replace the old Tom's Diner on Colfax Avenue.

