Denver cheese shop turns charcuterie boards into conversation pieces

DENVER, Colo. — Many people are missing traditional date nights or happy hours because of the pandemic. But a Denver cheese shop is set up to bring those occasions to you.

You're In Good Company this week with So Damn Gouda, which pairs wines and other foods into their party trays.

"We want people to have access to great artisan cheese," says So Damn Gouda founder Mike Keuler.

Born into a family of Wisconsin dairy farmers, Keuler found a niche specializing in cheeses. He opened So Damn Gouda nearly six years ago, and moved to Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood in 2018 to pair his rich cheeses with other fine foods into charcuterie boards.

"There's coffee nerds. There's beer nerds. And then there's cheese nerds," says Keuler. "You know, you used to be able to come in and actually try all the different cheeses before you bought them."

Now, you order boxes online. You can either build your own, or trust their expertise for the full experience.

"Most people actually order the one that we've curated," said Keuler. "And it's because we put those cheeses on there for a reason — because they go really well together."

So Damn Gouda makes their own crostinis, cheese balls, and signature fig jam in-house. They source complimentary goods like meats, breads, and wines from Colorado first, but also nationally and internationally.

"All of our wine ranges from $15 to $25," said Keuler. "So, we try to keep it approachable, but we also really try to have wines that people aren't as familiar with."

The goal, he says, is to pull you out of your comfort zone and spark a conversation over food.

"I love alpine cheeses. Like, think about Gruyere and that type of cheeses, because they're kind of complex," said Keuler. "They're aged so they have a lot of nuanced flavors to them."

But, what they really hope you taste is a deep appreciation for their craft, and for your support, so they can celebrate again with you soon.

