Denver business wants to brighten your day with personal care packages

DENVER — Summertime is a reason to celebrate. And this year, it comes as the world is looking for something positive. You're in good company with Denver-based Ship Sunshine, which sends care packages to people around the world.

Founder Anna Costello discovered years ago that she had a talent for crafting gift boxes for any occasion.

"In May, we donated 75 gift boxes to teachers," she said.

The concept of Ship Sunshine stems from a beautiful but grueling mountain she summitted with friends in Bali.

"I remember this feeling when the sun rose and everybody's spirits immediately lifted," said Costello. "I kept thinking 'Oh my gosh, we have to figure out a way to bottle this feeling.'"

Now, she runs a team thoughtfully designing care packages with locally-sourced and women-owned knick knacks, hand-picked to make someone smile.

"I think we've shipped to 70 different countries now, and every state in the U.S," said Costello. "We were having an issue with Delaware. We hadn't shipped any sunshine to Delaware until about 2 years ago!"

They accommodate messages of congratulations, thank yous, client appreciations, and homecomings.

"We've made this design that just says 'Sending you a little sunshine,'" she said. "We'll do state and city to show where it's coming from, where it's going to."

They can even customize colors, shapes, and themes so your special delivery has a personal touch.

"Our priority is obviously making sure things arrive safe and sound," said Costello. "But, we also want them to look beautiful and have this sense of surprise and delight when somebody opens it. They don't know they're receiving a physical package. But they get something that's just supposed to make them happy."

It's a feeling she's confident will eventually come back around to the sender, too.

"It's really more than just stuff in a box," she said. "We're really trying to create an experience and support our communities as well."