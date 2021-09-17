Colorado's Good Buy Gear expands to help parents save on baby items

ARVADA, Colo. — Babies need a lot of stuff, and it can pile up fast. But now there's an easy way for parents to make money when it's time to get rid of it, or save money shopping for more. You're in good company this week with Good Buy Gear.

"We're an online marketplace for second-hand and open-box baby and kid gear," says Kristin Langenfeld, the founder and CEO of Good Buy Gear.

"We actually do two things. First thing is, we help families buy and sell their second-hand toys, gear and equipment."

The company also has a partnership with big-box retailers to take in returns and floor models to re-sell at a discount.

"We clean it, we quality check it," says Langenfeld. "We photograph it, and we post it on our website. And then families from across the country can shop online."

For parents looking to buy, it's a simple process.

"You can browse on the website," says Langenfeld. "You can filter by what you're looking for, or ages, or stages, brands. And then you can click, click, click, and it's delivered to your door. Which, that doesn't happen if you go on to Facebook Marketplace."

And if selling one item at a time won't do, parents can trade in by the bundle, either by dropping off at their Arvada warehouse or calling for pick-up at your door.

"I think this is how we have to solve [the problem]," says Langenfeld. "Because this is what families actually need. They don't have one thing, they have a lot of things. And, they don't have time to try to list it themselves."

Their inventory includes tens of thousands of items ranging from open-box, to gently used, to loved conditions.

Items like bassinets, play mats, and toys for kids 0-5 years old.

"We sell a ton of strollers," says Langenfeld. "That's sort of our bread and butter. If you come to our site and see every kind of stroller you could ever possibly need or want."

They even do unbiased product reviews on social media so new parents know exactly what they're getting. Many times it's access to the things they couldn't otherwise afford.

"Every kid should have access to the best toys and equipment or whatever," says Langenfeld. "For them to be able to develop, and also for parents to be able to get sleep."

Good Buy Gear currently has locations in the Denver, Houston, Dallas, and Philadelphia Metro areas now, with plans to expand to New York City and Washington D.C. soon.

If you'd like to learn more about other businesses we've featured in our "In Good Company" series, download the free Denver7 Plus app to your Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Android device.