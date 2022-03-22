Colorado company highlights new tech for homes and businesses

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — With technology integrated in so many aspects of life, sometimes it's hard to hide the wires and gadgets.

A Centennial-based business is reimagining how we integrate technology into the home by revealing it in unexpected ways.

You're In Good Company with GoQAV.

As soon as you walk in to their showroom, prepare to be amazed.

"Hello, Denver7," said the Josh AI smart-home device as we walked in the room.

"There's no shortage of technology in this facility," said GoQAV founder and CEO Tyson Rabani. "There are speakers, TVs and you name it everywhere."

Rabani started the company in 2006, but it's evolved into a sprawling demonstration space, highlighting ways to hide technology in the home and office.

"The focus here was to really push the envelope on how much can we hide?" Rabani said.

Windows, lights and screens can be revealed in the most impressive manner — using remotes, key pads or even voice commands.

"[Customers] push a button, and whoosh!" Rabani said. "The whole space is revealed, and it's just fun."

Their projects run the gamut depending on the budget.

They've even seen design trends change with the pandemic. Some customers want fully functional work from home situations.

"There are people requesting Teams rooms and Zoom rooms and stuff at home," Rabani said.

Other customers want luxury features like pool speakers, golf simulators and home theaters.

"People weren't able to travel for so long," Rabani said. "So, people wanted to have that resort lifestyle brought back home in some capacity."

Its one-of-a-kind experience earned GoQAV a nomination by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce as an industry disruptor for its creative display.

"My industry is very pretty typically selling off of thumbnails and descriptions on a proposal," Rabani said. "It is really difficult for people to visualize and understand what's actually possible."

"Hidden, invisible, tucked away," Rabani said. "But keeping all the performance queues there."

It allows customers to lounge in the comfort of a simpler life, while being subtly immersed in a high-tech world when desired.

