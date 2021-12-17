Colorado company fulfills need for bikes in time of tough inventory

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Supply chain problems have caused huge backlogs on some popular holiday gift ideas.

Bicycles, for one, are hard to come by. Fortunately, there's a place in the Denver metro area where you can find a quality road, mountain, or even e-bike in stock.

You're in good company with The Pro's Closet.

Once upon a time, Nick Martin was a professional mountain biker. But, at the end of each season he would have sponsor gear to sell. And, that's when The Pro's Closet concept was born.

"We grew to be the largest cycling store on eBay," said Martin, who founded The Pro's Closet. "And, at a certain point, we realized we couldn't control the customer experience."

The business has grown exponentially. And, the turnkey shop is now one of the largest destinations for pre-owned bikes in the world.

"So, we've become a destination to get a trusted, certified, pre-owned high-end mountain bike, road bike, tri bike, whatever," Martin said.

Their 150,000-square-foot facility in Louisville carries more than 1,000 bikes at any given time.

"You know, this is a limited edition yeti from Golden, here in Colorado," said Martin picking a bike off the shelf.

"Because the whole supply chain has been locked up, we actually have inventory because we're tapping into the second-hand market," Martin said. "This would be the bike that I would pick out of the inventory coming through today."

If you're selling, the process is simple: They make an offer for your used bike.

"We are essentially the price guide for the pre-owned market," Martin said. "We know what bikes will sell for, we have all the historical data. Then it goes through our bike wash. And it goes literally through a station that inspects the wheels, inspects the drive train, inspects the pivot points, suspension."

If you're buying, you can search their website online, or they have "ride guides" to help you find the right one.

"We'll talk through your riding history, your experience, your riding style, where you're riding," Martin said.

So, you can spend less time sweating the details, and more time getting outdoors.

"The riding experience has changed immensely," Martin said. "People can have a great, safe experience on the trails, and on the roads today."

You can pick-up a bicycle pre-assembled from their warehouse. And while you're there, you can check out their bike museum, with hundreds of bikes from different decades, including some from the Tour de France.

