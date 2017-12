WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- A business owner who scrambled to keep things afloat after thieves took thousands from his Westminster brewery was surprised after the community stepped in to help.

David Jamison always dreamed of owning a place where people could connect over a cold one in Colorado's bustling craft beer industry.

"It's building those relationships and connections, not just with the community but with people who have the same love and same passion you do," said Jamison.

That all came to a halt when thieves hit Twenty Brew TapHouse back in September.

"Two men who were dressed head to toe wearing ski masks, gloves and everything, threw a rock through the front window," said Jamison.

He had to use emergency funds to cover the $9,000 loss. Slowing business didn't help either. Jamison told Denver he didn't think he was going to make it.

"[There were] Times where I thought about family and I thought about the relationships I built and I'm Ok to admit there were a couple nights I cried about it," he said.

He finally had to let the community know and after months of agonizing, he wrote a letter to his customers on Facebook. What happened next is the truest form of community.

A rally made up of more than 20 local breweries was planned to help Jamison's business make it through the financial loss.

"If we didn't reach out and try to do something for a company that supported us for so long, we'd be doing a disservice to the entire beverage community," said Ryan Means, an employee at Stem Ciders.

On Thursday, dozens joined in and drank beer for a good cause.

“Help was there and it was a relief, very relieving to know that the culture I support every single day is here supporting me," said Jamison.