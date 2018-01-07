Discarded cigarette butts to blame for Westminster apartment fire

Oscar Contreras
12:29 PM, Jan 7, 2018
WESTMISNTER, Colo. – An overnight apartment fire which spread from the balcony to the exterior roof a home in Westminster was caused by discarded cigarette butts, an official with the Westminster Fire Department said Sunday morning.

The structure fire was reported at around 2 a.m. at the Copperwood Apartments at 8200 Sheridan Boulevard.

Crews at the scene found light smoke and fire coming from the eaves of the third story unit, and acted quickly to put the fire out using a pre-connected hose line.

There was no spread of smoke or fie to any of the adjacent units in the building, a fire department spokesman said in a press release.

No residents of firefighters were injured.

