Thornton TGI Friday's holds fundraiser for Deputy Heath Gumm

THORNTON, Colo. -- A flag with a thin blue line waved on the roof of a Thornton TGI Friday's on Saturday.

The restaurant wanted to do something to support local law enforcement coming off a very emotional memorial service for Deputy Heath Gumm.

"The police officers and the first responders are a part of the community," said restaurant general manager Richard Clark. "We’re a part of the community and we work together."

A table was set to honor Deputy Gumm with an empty seat draped with a flag. Gumm's favorite beer, a PBR, was also placed on the table.

"It's a little memorial table," said Adams County Deputy Linda Lievens. "It’s called a table of honor just to honor Deputy Gumm and show that he is still here with us, even though he’s not here physically."

Deputy Michael Rerity came from Larimer County to show support. He accepted the dangers of the job 11 years ago when he first got into law enforcement.

"I love my job. I wouldn't change it for the world," he said. "It’s something that I know that I might not come home at the end of the day. I want to do it for the community."

Any donations that were made at the restaurant went directly to Deputy Gumm's family.

"We will continue to go forward and support each other by doing events like this," said Deputy Lievens.