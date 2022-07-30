Loveland Police detail frantic moments officers rush children from fatal shooting scene to safety

Editor's note: The video version of this story aired before Loveland police released additional information about this double homicide; therefore, some of the information in the video above may be outdated. The text below has the most up-to-date information in this case.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland Police officers responded to the scene of a fatal shooting Thursday within four minutes of dispatchers receiving the initial call and tried to save a 16-year-old victim before they died on scene, according to an updated timeline of the events released by the Loveland Police Department Friday afternoon.

The release states dispatchers received a call from a 12-year-old at a home near Aries Drive and Pavo Court at about 2:21 p.m., who stated their mother was shot. Officers found the 41-year-old mother dead at the home.

Dispatchers also received another call from the home, this time by a 14-year-old who told them there was a shooting.

Officers arrived at 2:26 p.m. and found the 14-year-old caller and the 16-year-old victim, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began lifesaving measures, but the 16-year-old succumbed to their injuries.

Four minutes later, officers located a 2-year-old in the backyard of the home and grabbed them before jumping a fence to get to safety.

Two minutes later, at 2:32 p.m., officers found a 5-year-old at the top of the stairway and moved them outside.

The 12-year-old who was the first to make the call to 911 was hiding in a bedroom, police said, and told officers that the suspect may still be in the home. Officers did not find the suspect, who was identified as 49-year-old Javier Acevedo, at the residence, but soon learned Acevedo may be armed with a long-gun in the Erie area.

At 5:13 p.m., the suspect reportedly shot himself.

Loveland police provide timeline in double homicide investigation

Denver7 found Acevedo's Facebook profile, which showed that he posted a message a few minutes after the shooting stating in part, "All my Facebook family, pray for me that God does not my soul in hell (sic). Because I will not allow someone to steal from me!"

In another post earlier this month, Acevedo wrote, "It’s been almost a year since (I) last held my two little ones and miss them so much. The betray (sic) of a woman that slander (sic) my name. All for a house that she will not live in soon enough."

Denver7 learned that Acevedo was involved in at least one child custody hearing case last year.

Court records show several protection orders filed against him by two different women and a permanent retraining order issued in June. A total of five kids are listed on the protective orders.

Records also show that Acevedo had a criminal past, which included child abuse, sexual assault on a child, and at least one drug charge, all dating back to 2020.