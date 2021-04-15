Loveland officer placed on leave, 2 others reassigned after lawsuit filed in woman's arrest

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland police officer accused of excessive force in the arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia has been placed on administrative leave, the police department announced on Thursday.

The department said it "takes very very seriously the allegations concerning the arrest of resident Karen Garner, and shares with the community the concerns about video images that became public on Wednesday."

The video was released through civil rights attorney Sarah Schielke, of The Life & Liberty Law Office, who an excessive force lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of Garner, who was arrested June 26, 2020. The police department on Thursday said it became aware of the lawsuit and the allegations "late Wednesday."

The department said another officer involved in Garner's arrest and the supervisor at the scene have been reassigned to administrative duties.

"The investigation of the event will include an examination of the actions of all officers who may have been involved," a police statement said.

Police did not name the officers who were placed on leave or reassigned, but the lawsuit on Wednesday gave an account of what allegedly happened.

The lawsuit claims Garner suffered a dislocated shoulder and broken arm during the arrest on June 26, 2020 in a field two blocks from her Loveland home.

Garner was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a nearby Walmart. According to the lawsuit, Garner was suspected of leaving the store without paying for $13.88 worth of items, a common practice among those with dementia, the suit claims.

The store called police and she was stopped by a Loveland officer as she was walking home.

Nearly thirty minutes of body camera footage released by the law office show police interactions in the moments leading up, during and after the arrest of Garner. The video can be seen in its entirety below (caution: disturbing).

Full video shows arrest of 73-year-old woman, excessive force lawsuit filed against the Loveland Police

In the video, Officer Austin Hopp said, "Alright let's stop ma'am. I don't think you want to play it this way. Ma'am, police. Stop," as he exited his patrol car.

Garner appears confused and responds with mumbling.

Two minutes into the body cam video the suit says Hopp grabs Garner's left arm and takes her to ground.

Garner is eventually handcuffed and taken the patrol car.

The suit says when officer Daria Jalali arrived on scene she, "put her own hands on Ms. Garner to hold her while Officer Hopp continued pushing painfully upward on Ms. Garner’s already-restrained left arm and while also violently touching her all over her body."

Throughout the video the 73-year-old woman is exclaiming, “I’m going home!” to officers.

"It makes you very worried about vulnerable people in the community with a police force like that," said Schielke. "The behavior is indefensible they knew they were being recorded and yet they did it anyway, we have to ask, 'why?'"

Garner was eventually taken to a hospital for treatment. She is currently living in a memory care facility, the law office said.

