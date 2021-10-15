Postal carrier killed in Longmont identified by Boulder County coroner

DENVER – The Longmont postal carrier who was shot and killed Wednesday was identified Friday by the Boulder County coroner.

Jason Schaefer, 33, of Longmont, was found dead near Heatherhill Circle and Renaissance Drive with a gunshot wound to his face as he was delivering mail in the area, according to an arrest affidavit in the case. His ex-girlfriend, 26-year-old Devan Schreiner, was arrested later that evening for investigation on a first-degree murder charge.

Court documents show Schaefer was in the midst of a custody battle with his ex-girlfriend over their 5-year-old child when he was killed.

The arrest affidavit shows Schreiner was not giving Schaefer her new address, was changing pickup times and locations, and stated the child had been injured several times and exposed to the novel coronavirus during Schreiner’s time with the child.

A custody document, filed by an attorney for Schaefer, claims Schreiner was refusing to coparent the child, was not communicating about taking the child out of therapy and would not enroll the child in kindergarten. Schaefer’s attorney asked the court to give Schaefer the majority of the parenting time and sole decision-making responsibilities. Court records also show prior divorce and custody cases involving the two.

The affidavit states a camera captured Schreiner’s vehicle driving near Sicily Circle about a half mile away from the scene of the shooting about 30 minutes before the shooting occurred, and a resident nearby said they believed they saw a vehicle matching her vehicle’s description back into an access road in the area.

Investigators went and talked to Schreiner’s sister and found out that Schreiner also worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Longmont, but had been fired about two weeks ago because of “an incident,” according to the affidavit. She then started working for the USPS in Loveland.

The affidavit says Schreiner called Longmont police from her home in Fort Collins just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and drove her personal vehicle, which authorities believe she was driving in the time period her tracking device was not moving and at the time of the murder, to the Longmont Police Department, where she spoke with detectives. Other detectives saw a blue face mask and black hoodie inside her vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Longmont police and U.S. Postal Inspection Services continue to ask any witnesses or people in the area of the shooting who have surveillance cameras to call Longmont police at 303-651-8501. You can also submit video here.