New WWI exhibit showcases Longmont's role in the war

LONGMONT, Colo. – When you think about the ‘war to end all wars’ you only pretty much think about the battles between the Allies and the Central powers. A new exhibition here in Colorado, however, wants to offer a closer perspective on the conflict.

The Longmont Museum unveiled Friday “Longmont & the Great War,” to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the American military entering World War I.

The exhibition tells the personal of World War I “through the experiences of people from Longmont – soldiers, doctors, and nurses in training and overseas, as well as citizens on the homefront,” according to information from the city’s website.

The exhibition is made up mostly of items from the era including uniforms, medical care artifacts, propaganda posters, photographers, letters and more.

If you’re interested in tickets, click here.

The exhibition will go on through May 13, 2018.