Victims identified in single-engine plane crash in Lone Tree

LONE TREE, Colo. — Two people who died in a small plane crash in Douglas County on Wednesday have been identified as a 65-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man, officials said.

Kathleen Velazco and Antenor Velazco, both from Jonesboro, Ga., died in the crash, which happened south of Ridgegate Parkway in Lone Tree.

The Douglas County Coroner's Office identified the victims.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Lancair Evolution hit power lines and crashed shortly before 2 p.m. while on approach to Centennial Airport.

The crash sparked a brush fire in the area, but South Metro Fire said crews had gotten a handle on the blaze and were being careful around the downed lines until the charge was mitigated. A helicopter dropped water on embers to prevent the fire from sparking again, according to Kim Spuhler, a spokesperson for South Metro Fire.

This is the second crash involving planes on approach to Centennial Airport in five weeks. On May 12, two airplanes collided as they tried to land at the airport. One of the planes landed safely despite suffering severe damage and another used a parachute to land in a field at Cherry Creek State Park.