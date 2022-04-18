Meet ‘Zeke,’ the newest therapy puppy for Littleton Public Schools

LITTLETON, Colo. – Students at Newton Middle School will soon have a new friend roaming the school grounds.

Zeke, a 4-month-old black Labrador Retriever, will be sworn as the newest member of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, before joining his sibling, 1-year-old Rex, as a school therapy dog for Littleton Public Schools.

Zeke and his handler, School Resource Officer Deputy Travis Jones, will work with students and help them in times of crisis or stress and help those who suffer from anxiety or depression.

“Over the past year, I’ve had the opportunity to spend significant time with Rex, and I’ve seen the amazing and positive work he does,” said Deputy Jones. “I look forward to working with Zeke in this same program and building on the foundation Rex has created.”

The sheriff’s office said Monday Zeke will train in basic obedience over the next year, before attending n American Kennel Club (A.K.C.) good citizen and intensive class to become a therapy dog

“The program we implemented a year ago with Rex at Littleton Public Schools has proven to be a huge success and we’re so proud of the partnership we created with the LPS School District,” said Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown. “I have no doubt the kids at Newton will love Zeke and he’ll touch lives in a very positive way.”

Deputy Jones has been with the sheriff’s office for 13 years and assigned to the SRO unit for 2 years, deputies said in a news release. He also teaches classes on internet safety, social media, peer pressure, bullying, interpersonal conflict and the dangers of drugs.

The sheriff’s office said he’s looking forward to incorporating Zeke into many new and exciting programs for LPS schools.