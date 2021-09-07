Littleton looks to make temporary noise ordinance permanent after successful trial run over summer

LITTLETON, Colo. -- In Littleton, making a little noise isn’t always a bad thing.

With businesses operating outdoors, Main Street is louder than ever these days and the City says it’s willing to keep the party going.

A temporary amendment to Littleton’s noise ordinance allows venues to offer live music later into the evenings on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays — up until 10 o’clock in the evening — and most businesses and people who live there are supportive of it.

“The more volume you can get down here, the more bodies up and down Main Street, the better for everybody involved,” said Mark Lane, co-owner of Olde Towne Tavern. “July was our 16-year anniversary.”

An anniversary that came in midst of challenging times — a labor shortage, capacity limits and a lingering pandemic.

“The no mask mandate has been phenomenal,” Lane said. “I think everybody was ready to get out and let loose a little bit and they have.”

The temporary amendment to the noise ordinance this summer seems to have the support of residents, as well.

“The weekend band they have down there – it’s very good,” said Littleton resident Joe Kuchta. “It draws a lot of people in with coolers and things like that. I’m sure it helps business.”

“I’m all for businesses making changes so that they can recover from COVID,” said another resident who did not wish to be identified for this story. “We’re living in an evolving environment and we need to change.”

Littleton is expected to vote on the ordinance on Tuesday and possible vote to make it permanent within the next month.