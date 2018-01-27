Caravan held for fallen Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm

LITTLETON, Colo. – A group of 4x4 enthusiasts supporting law enforcement led a caravan through Adams County Saturday morning in honor of fallen Deputy Heath Gumm.
Co 4 Lo 4 Leo hosted the event in Littleton at two different locations for anyone wishing to participate.
The caravan was scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and would end at the 4 Wheel Parts store in Westminster, according to organizers.
Gumm, 31, was gunned down during a chase after he and other deputies responded to an assault in progress near 88th and Dawson in Thornton Wednesday evening.
The man accused in the killing, 22-year-old Dreion Martise Dearing, has yet to be formally charged. He faces investigation on two counts of first-degree murder of a peace officer, one count of first-degree murder after deliberation, and second-degree burglary of a dwelling.