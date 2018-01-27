Caravan held for fallen Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm

LITTLETON, Colo. – A group of 4x4 enthusiasts supporting law enforcement led a caravan through Adams County Saturday morning in honor of fallen Deputy Heath Gumm.

Co 4 Lo 4 Leo hosted the event in Littleton at two different locations for anyone wishing to participate.

The caravan was scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and would end at the 4 Wheel Parts store in Westminster, according to organizers.

Gumm, 31, was gunned down during a chase after he and other deputies responded to an assault in progress near 88th and Dawson in Thornton Wednesday evening.

The man accused in the killing, 22-year-old Dreion Martise Dearing, has yet to be formally charged. He faces investigation on two counts of first-degree murder of a peace officer, one count of first-degree murder after deliberation, and second-degree burglary of a dwelling.

The Adams County Sheriff's Foundation is accepting donations for Gumm's family. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said that information about Gumm's funeral arrangements would be posted on its website at a later date. The family has asked that donations be made to the Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation in lieu of flowers.

The shooting marks the second fatal shooting of a deputy in Colorado in 25 days after Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish was ambushed on New Year's Eve 2017. This is the first deputy death in Adams County since 1999, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.