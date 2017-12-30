Large barn fire in Franktown visible from miles away

Oscar Contreras
4:15 PM, Dec 30, 2017
FRANKTOWN, Colo. – Franktown Fire Department crews spent the better part of Saturday afternoon battling a large barn fire that was visible from miles away.

The fire was first reported just before 2 p.m. near Castle Point Drive. Viewers calling into the Denver7 newsroom reported the plumes of dark smoke could be seen from the Castle Rock and Parker areas.

The fire department extended operations on the blaze due to smoldering hay and crews remained on scene for quite a while as hay made the fire difficult to extinguish.

No animals or humans were injured as a result of the fire, the fire department said. 

Crews remained on scene for several hours to make sure the fire did not spread into vegetation.

