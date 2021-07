LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Police need your help finding an 8-year-old boy who went missing in Lakewood early Sunday evening.

Derek Montoya, 8, was last seen near 7393 W. Jefferson Ave. in Lakewood on July 4 around 6 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since.

Derek was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, tan shorts, and black high-top shoes.

You are asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at (303) 980-7300 if you have any information as to his whereabouts.