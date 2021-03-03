Police say lockdown at Centaurus High School in Lafayette likely caused by 'false alarm'

LAFAYETTE, Colo. – Centaurus High School in Layafette went on lockdown late Wednesday morning following reports of shots heard in the area that police believe was a false alarm.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says they received reports just before 10:45 a.m. from someone in the area who heard gunshots, prompting the school to go on a lockdown as a precaution while deputies canvassed the school.

Angevine Middle School and Ryan Elementary School were put on lockout as a precaution about 15 minutes later. By 11:25 a.m., Angevine Middle School and Ryan Elementary School were given the all-clear and returned to normal operations.

Centaurus High School remained on lockdown as of noon while police conducted a second sweep of the building, but that search came up empty and the school was taken off lockdown. Police said administrators at the school have asked students to resume their normal schedules.

No harm to staff or students has been reported, according to a tweet from Lafayette Police.

Lafayette Deputy Police Chief Brian Rosipajla said in an update just after noon that one teacher reported hearing possible shots fired, but a full sweep of the school did not turn up any signs that shots had been fired inside the school.

"Right now, it is appearing to be a false alarm," he said.

Randy Barber, a spokesperson for the district, said it sent alerts about the lockdown out to families through email, phone calls and text messages. He said that the district's crisis counselors would be on-hand Wednesday afternoon for anyone who needs them.

South Boulder Road closed for a short time as police investigated the reports, but the westbound lanes were reopened just before 11:30 a.m. At least one lane of eastbound South Boulder Road remains closed, and police advise anyone in the area to find alternate routes.