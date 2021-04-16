Man charged in deadly apartment explosion in Greeley, officials say

GREELEY, Colo. — A 29-year-old man accused of extracting hash oil from marijuana faces charges of manslaughter and arson in the deadly apartment explosion in Greeley last month, officials announced Friday.

Matthew Fry also faces charges of extraction of marijuana concentrate and two charges of assault in the second degree.

A woman died in the explosion, though her name was not released Friday.

The woman, Fry, another man and another woman were inside the apartment in the 1300 block of 9th Street on March 5 when witnesses reported an explosion, officials said. One man escaped, while the other three people in the apartment were taken to a hospital with severe burns.

Investigators said Fry was trying to extract hash oil from marijuana with butane when the explosion happened, according to the 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Fry appeared in court on Wednesday for a disposition hearing.