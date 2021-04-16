Watch
NewsFront RangeGreeley

Actions

Man charged in deadly apartment explosion in Greeley, officials say

items.[0].image.alt
Greeley Police Department.
Matthew Fry.
fry.png
Posted at 4:38 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 18:47:13-04

GREELEY, Colo. — A 29-year-old man accused of extracting hash oil from marijuana faces charges of manslaughter and arson in the deadly apartment explosion in Greeley last month, officials announced Friday.

Matthew Fry also faces charges of extraction of marijuana concentrate and two charges of assault in the second degree.

A woman died in the explosion, though her name was not released Friday.

The woman, Fry, another man and another woman were inside the apartment in the 1300 block of 9th Street on March 5 when witnesses reported an explosion, officials said. One man escaped, while the other three people in the apartment were taken to a hospital with severe burns.

Investigators said Fry was trying to extract hash oil from marijuana with butane when the explosion happened, according to the 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Fry appeared in court on Wednesday for a disposition hearing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting