State Rep. Jeni Arndt elected as Fort Collins mayor

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins voters on Tuesday elected state Rep. Jeni Arndt as the city's new mayor.

Arndt, a Democrat, won 23,778 votes to Molly Skold's 9,541 and Gerry Horak's 4,593. Arndt will replace outgoing Mayor Wade Troxell, who has been in the mayor position since 2015.

Arndt was first elected to represent House District 53 in 2014. She was re-elected to the district in November.

Arndt will leave her position as a state representative at some point this month, according to The Denver Post. A committee will be formed to select a Democrat to fill Arndt's seat for the remainder of her term, the Post reported.

Arndt will be Fort Collins' first Democrat mayor since the 1990s, according to the Coloradoan.

Fort Collins voters on Tuesday also approved a plastic bag ban, voting 58.98% in favor of the ban.