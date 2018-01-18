Judges skeptical about Fort Collins' ban on topless women

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A three-judge panel had shown skepticism about the difference between male and female breasts while listening to an appeals court hearing about women’s rights to go topless in Fort Collins.

The city has a ban on women being topless in public. A group with the Free the Nipple movement has challenged the ban.

The Coloradoan reports that the federal 10th Circuit Court of Appeals listened to both sides of the debate on Wednesday, with much talk centering on whether allowing women to bare their breasts would result in societal turmoil.

The judges also picked at whether the ban resulted in discrimination against women or simply erred toward societal norms and discrimination of a superficial variety.

Free the Nipple attorney Andrew McNulty says he is optimistic about a landmark victory.

City attorney Andrew Ringel declined to comment.