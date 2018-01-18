Judges skeptical about Fort Collins' ban on topless women

Associated Press
10:45 PM, Jan 17, 2018
free the nipple | free the nipple campaign | fort collins ban topless women | topless ban | topless women

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 23: A woman uses a megaphone as she bares her breasts in the GoTopless pride parade in Manhattan August 23, 2015 in New York City. The GoTopless group fights for women to have the same constitutional right that men have and go topless in public. It is currently legal to go topless in New York City. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Copyright Getty Images

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A three-judge panel had shown skepticism about the difference between male and female breasts while listening to an appeals court hearing about women’s rights to go topless in Fort Collins.

The city has a ban on women being topless in public. A group with the Free the Nipple movement has challenged the ban.

The Coloradoan reports that the federal 10th Circuit Court of Appeals listened to both sides of the debate on Wednesday, with much talk centering on whether allowing women to bare their breasts would result in societal turmoil.

The judges also picked at whether the ban resulted in discrimination against women or simply erred toward societal norms and discrimination of a superficial variety.

Free the Nipple attorney Andrew McNulty says he is optimistic about a landmark victory.

City attorney Andrew Ringel declined to comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top