Fort Collins police officer arrested after violating protection order in domestic violence case

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A Fort Collins Police Services officer was arrested for violating a protection order placed against her a day after she was first booked into the Larimer County Jail for domestic abuse, according to the city’s police department.

Valeri Pedraza, 31, was booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of third-degree assault and domestic violence after police received a report of domestic violence involving Pedraza late Sunday night, a news release from the police department states.

On Monday afternoon, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office claims they received a report that Pedraza tried contacting the victim in the domestic violence case several times via phone, which violated a protection order placed against Pedraza by a court.

She was then arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail for violation of a protection order and violation of bond conditions.

“Public trust demands integrity, transparency, and accountability. That’s why our patrol supervisor called on our neighboring agency to handle this call, and it’s why we’re proactively sharing the facts with our community,” said FCPS Chief Jeff Swoboda. “The investigation will dictate any professional and legal consequences. As an agency, we stand on the side of truth and justice.”

Pedraza has been employed at FCPS since 2019. She has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the criminal and internal affairs investigations.

Domestic violence is a crime that impacts individuals and families in every community. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, resources are available. Visit the Crossroads Safehouse website to learn more: https://crossroadssafehouse.org.