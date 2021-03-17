Fort Collins girl, missing since January is found safe, Fort Collins police says

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A 14-year-old girl in Fort Collins who went missing for more than two months, prompting the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the FBI in Denver to request the public be on the lookout for the teen, has been found safe, according to Fort Collins police.

The girl was last seen on Jan. 11 in Fort Collins, according to officials.

“When she was last seen, she had a buzz cut and her hair was dyed black,” the NCMEC said in a tweet Tuesday evening.

Speaking to Denver Wednesday afternoon, a Corporal working on the case said it is believed the girl left her home voluntarily with a friend and may be in the San Luis Valley area.

Fort Collins police said in a tweet Thursday the girl "has been located and is safe."

No other information was immediately available.