Officials: Mobile home in Federal Heights set ablaze by man who admitted to putting bombs inside

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. – A bomb squad is investigating after a man claimed to have put bombs inside a mobile home in Federal Heights before setting it ablaze Wednesday afternoon, according to officials at the scene.

The fire was spotted at around 4:27 p.m. by AIRTRACKER7 near the area of Moselle and Tejon Streets, not too far from the Water World.

Plumes of white smoke could be seen for miles as firefighters from North Metro Fire and several neighboring agencies assisted in putting the fire out.

An official Denver7 reporter Liz Gelardi spoke with said the fire was set by a man who admitted to putting bombs in a home. That man, who identity is not known at this time, was arrested before making the admission.

The area around the mobile homes has been evacuated. Those who have been misplaced by the fire are staying at Resound Church up the street from Water World, and will be allowed back to their homes once authorities conclude their investigation.

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation, despite the man's claims.

No injuries have been reported from this fire.