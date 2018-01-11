The Denver Zoo is expecting another baby! Can you guess what it is?

Oscar Contreras
8:46 PM, Jan 10, 2018
1 hour ago
DENVER – The Denver Zoo is ready to welcome another bundle of joy to its habitat of more than 4,000 animals, but they’re not quite ready to reveal what it is just yet.

The only clues Denver Zoo officials gave us? It’s a mammal, it’s known for being very charismatic and fun, and it has been guessed correctly “a few times” on the Zoo’s Facebook post about the upcoming announcement.

The Denver Zoo is going to reveal the identity of the mother and child this coming Friday at 8 a.m.

