The Denver Zoo is expecting another baby! Can you guess what it is?

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 8:04PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 8:04PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 5:59PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
DENVER – The Denver Zoo is ready to welcome another bundle of joy to its habitat of more than 4,000 animals, but they’re not quite ready to reveal what it is just yet.
The only clues Denver Zoo officials gave us? It’s a mammal, it’s known for being very charismatic and fun, and it has been guessed correctly “a few times” on the Zoo’s Facebook post about the upcoming announcement.
The Denver Zoo is going to reveal the identity of the mother and child this coming Friday at 8 a.m.