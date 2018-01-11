State of the State address and more: 5 things to know for Jan. 11

DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2018.

1. State of the State address

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper will give his annual State of the State address today. Denver7 will have live coverage on TV and online at 11 a.m.

2. Hancock, others to talk gentrification

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and other local leaders are holding a virtual town hall of sorts, using Facebook Live to talk about gentrification in the city. The event runs from 6 to 7 p.m. on Facebook here.

3. Trump sees little need to talk to Mueller

The president says it "seems unlikely" that he'll give an interview in the special counsel's investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

4. 'We have no idea where they're at'

Rescue crews struggle to account for two dozen people missing after mudslides in Southern California wrecked homes, swept away cars and left more than a dozen dead.

5. Cool but clear today

Temperatures will be cooler than earlier in the week, but we're still pretty close to normal. We'll see clearing skies and low 40s across the plains, with 20s and 30s in the mountains.