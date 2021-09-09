President Joe Biden coming to Denver next week to tout ‘Build Back Better’ agenda

DENVER – President Joe Biden is coming to the Mile High City next week to tout his administration’s economic agenda.

A news release from the White House does not state what day he’s coming to Denver or what he’ll talk about, only referencing the Denver stop as a “Build Back Better” event.

The president will also make stops in Boise, Idaho, where he will visit the National Interagency Fire Center; Sacramento, Calif., to survey wildfire damage; and Long Beach, Calif., to participate in an event with Governor Gavin Newsom, who faces a recall election next Tuesday.

More information about the Build Back Better agenda can be found here.