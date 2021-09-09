Watch
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

President Joe Biden coming to Denver next week to tout ‘Build Back Better’ agenda

Biden will also make stops in Idaho, California as part of western tour
items.[0].image.alt
Alex Brandon/AP
President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Joe Biden
Posted at 12:10 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 14:10:08-04

DENVER – President Joe Biden is coming to the Mile High City next week to tout his administration’s economic agenda.

A news release from the White House does not state what day he’s coming to Denver or what he’ll talk about, only referencing the Denver stop as a “Build Back Better” event.

The president will also make stops in Boise, Idaho, where he will visit the National Interagency Fire Center; Sacramento, Calif., to survey wildfire damage; and Long Beach, Calif., to participate in an event with Governor Gavin Newsom, who faces a recall election next Tuesday.

More information about the Build Back Better agenda can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
electronics-recycling2.png

Local News

Recycle your electronics at the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive