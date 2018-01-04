Meow Wolf Denver: 5 things to know about the upcoming art project

DENVER -- It's described as a children's museum for adults and in two year's time, Meow Wolf Denver will be a reality for arts aficionados.

Here's what you need to know about the art collective's latest venture:

1. Meow Wolf Denver will be 3 times larger than the Santa Fe project

It’s going to be a 90,000 square-foot exhibit and will be housed in a five-story building – spanning an area larger than a football field.

2. Meow Wolf Denver will partner with Elitch Gardens developers

The plan is to build a kaleidoscopic walk- and crawl-through exhibit under a 20-year lease.

3. Meow Wolf Denver is scheduled for completion by early 2020

You’ll have to wait at least two more years to check out this art and music project, but don’t worry, you’ll still have Sports Authority Field at Mile High, the Children’s Museum of Denver and the city’s Downtown Aquarium nearby.

4. Investment for Meow Wolf Denver will reach $30 million

The Denver venture will provide a major financial and creative test for the art collective. Meow Wolf’s CEO says this investment can be compared to the budget of a major motion picture.

5. Meow Wolf looking for more investors

The for-profit arts company told the AP they plan to seek more investors later in 2018, with an offering that “could involve equity in the company or debt obligations or both.”