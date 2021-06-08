Watch
Man shot and killed by Denver police was walking toward officers with gun, officials say

A man shot by Denver police officers last Friday evening has died, the police department said Monday. The man was shot Friday evening shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Olive Street. Police said witnesses called 911 to report a man was circling a nearby park and firing a gun out of his car.
Posted at 3:47 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 17:47:54-04

DENVER — A man who was shot and killed by Denver police last week was holding a gun toward officers when police shot him, police officials said Tuesday.

The man, Colton Wagner, 31, did not fire his weapon at officers, Commander Matt Clark said.

Three officers shot Wagner, firing a total of 14 shots. Wagner was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Clark said officers responded Friday evening shortly after 5:30 p.m. to the 3800 block of Olive Street, where Wagner was reportedly circling the park and firing a gun. No one in the park was injured.

Police arrived and found Wagner leaning into the front passenger window of a Jeep. Officers stopped about 90 feet from him. When Wagner stepped back, officers reported that he had a handgun and that he put it to the side of his head.

Clark said Wagner then lowered the gun and began walking toward the officers, holding the gun toward the officers.

The three officers responded by firing their weapons, striking Wagner, who fell to the ground.

The officers have been placed on a modified-duty assignment as police investigate the shooting.

