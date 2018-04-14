Japanese Beetles could wreak havoc on Colorado foliage this summer

DENVER -- It's that time of year when the trees start blooming and we all start planting. The Colorado Department of Agriculture, however, says the Japanese Beetle will once again wreak havoc on some of our landscapes come the summer months.

The very invasive species first started showing up in Colorado in 2006 and they haven't gone away. The adult beetles eat away at fruits and some tree leaves.

Laura Pottorff with the Colorado Department of Agriculture says the highest concentration of Japanese Beetles are in Denver, Boulder and Pueblo. They start as larva under your yard. Pottorff says if you see brown patches in June or July you may be dealing with Japanese Beetles. You can find out for yourself by pulling back your grass.

"If you see the grubs they're going to be white c-shaped grubs, or larva." Pottorff explained. "That would be an indication that there is a Japanese Beetle problem."

Pottorff says you can manage the Beetles by not overwatering. Larva thrive on moisture. The adult beetles are visible on trees at dusk. Pottorff says if one of your trees in infested you can go brush them off the leaves into a soapy bucket.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture continues to make efforts to ensure the beetles don't make it to the western slope of Colorado. They want to protect the grape and peach industry.