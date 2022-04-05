Elitch Gardens is hiring for the 2022 season, more than 1,500 job openings available

DENVER – If you’re looking for a side gig this summer, you might want to set your sights to Elitch Gardens.

That’s because the amusement park is holding a Spring Job Fair to hire over 1,500 seasonal employees for the 2022 season.

The job fair is happening this weekend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park – Human Resources Office, 299 Walnut Street in Denver.

Positions are available in all departments including food service, park services, ride operations, retail, games, aquatics, skilled trades and park maintenance, guest services, security, First Aid and various internships, a news release from the amusement park states.

Anyone interested in applying should be at least 16 years old, dress appropriately and be ready for an immediate interview, officials said. You’re asked to bring two valid forms of valid ID.

Pay will start at $16.25/hour and up depending on the position. Perks include free park admission on days off, free tickets for friends and family, paid sick leave and more.