Denver's annual Martin Luther King Marade to shut down Colfax on Monday

DENVER – Up to 70,000 people could be marching along East Colfax Avenue on Monday for the annual Martin Luther King Marade in Denver.

The number could change depending on weather conditions, which are expected to bring light snow to Denver along with a drop in afternoon temperatures into the 20s during the day.

Speaking to our partners at The Denver Post, organizers said current politics could see more people marching than in the past.

This wouldn't be the first time the Marade has attracted a long crowd to City Park.

In 2015, the event saw a crowd of 30,000 people, according to the Post.

Marade route

The annual Marade will begin with speeches from several speakers at 9:30 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Memorial at City Park.

The parade will follow at 10:45 a.m., where marchers will walk west on Colfax Avenue from Columbine Street to Bannock Street at Civic Center Park. A program will follow once marchers reach Civic Center Park.

East Colfax Avenue will be closed through traffic during the event.