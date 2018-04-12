Several fire agencies battle structure fire in southeast Denver

DENVER – At least three fire agencies from the metro area battled a structure fire in southeast Denver that left four townhomes a total loss Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported sometime before 5:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Ulster Street.

Witnesses said Denver firefighters quickly responded to the structure fire but did not provide further details.

At 5:44 p.m., officials with South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted they were assisting the Denver Fire Department with battling the blaze.

Officials said crews were protecting neighboring homes in the area.

By 6:04 p.m., Aurora firefighters were also responding to the blaze, according to the Denver Fire Department, which said the main body of the fire had been knocked out, but that the building's roof had sustained a partial collapse.

There were no injuries reported.

“This is really important. My mother was one of the original Flying Tiger nurses in World War 2,” said Gunnison as she showed Denver7 the WW2 medal of her mother’s and flag, that firefighters helped her save. “My husband and I were high school and college sweethearts so this picture is important to us.”

She heard a popping noise from the back area of her home.

“I looked out the window and the fence in the back unit was engulfed flames,” said Gunnison.

She ran to each of her neighbors doors.

“I said get out, get out there’s a fire in the back and I called 911 right away.”

“There was a lot of pounding and I got up and went to the door and it was Linda my next door neighbor who was alerting us all to what was going on,” said neighbor Peggy Neiles.

She hugged her husband tight because she got out in time.

“I made one more pass into the house to try and get the cats and realized that wasn’t going to be smart to do that. So I just came out. So I hope you’re ok kitties.”

At least 75 firefighters were fighting the fire at one point, according to Denver7's Jackie Crea, who reported from the scene.