Denver police searching for suspect, truck in possible kidnapping

Denver Police Department
A truck involved in a possible kidnapping in Denver.
Posted at 11:11 AM, Jun 22, 2021
DENVER — Police are searching for a man driving a box truck who was involved in a possible kidnapping in Denver on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The truck was last seen in the area of Washington Street and Cleveland Place about 7:40 a.m. Witnesses told police that a man forced a woman into the truck.

The truck was described as a white Ford delivery truck with the word "Delivery" spray-painted in blue cursive on the back of the truck. The truck's passenger door is black and the word "DenCo" is painted in blue lettering on the driver's side of the truck.

Police said the truck was seen heading west on Park Avenue West toward Interstate 25.

Anyone who sees the truck is asked to call 911.

