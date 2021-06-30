Watch
Denver man found guilty of killing neighbor

Denver Police Department
Lessie Steve Britton, 75, was arrested in connection to the shooting and is being held for investigation on a murder charge after the shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 1700 block of N Willow Street in Denver.
Posted at 2:42 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 16:42:22-04

DENVER — A 76-year-old man was found guilty Monday of killing his neighbor last summer, officials said.

Lessie Britton was convicted of second-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first-degree, first-degree assault and menacing, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Fernando Martinez-Briones, 46, died after Britton shot him on June 17, 2020, during a dispute over a shared alley in their neighborhood.

According to a probable cause statement for Britton’s arrest, a witness recorded the altercation between Britton and the two other people and showed the video to a police officer.

In the video, according to the officer who wrote the probable cause statement, a man called Britton “a racial slur” and Britton “immediately produces a handgun and shoots [redacted] once in the chest.”

The PC statement, which redacts some names and details involving the shooting, says that officers arrived to find two people shot, including one person with “an obvious gunshot wound to his chest.”

Britton is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 2.

