Denver hits 100 degrees for 3rd day in a row, breaking another daily heat record

DENVER — Another day, another broken heat record in Denver.

Temperatures reached 100 degrees at the Denver airport by 2 p.m. Thursday, hitting the triple-digit mark for three straight days and breaking another daily record for hottest temperature.

The previous record for June 17 was 98 degrees.

The three-day streak of 100-degree temperatures is only the sixth time that's happened in Denver, and only the second time it's happened in June. The longest 100-degree streak is five days, happening in 2012, 2005, and 1989.

There is some relief on the way: A cold front is expected to move across the plains on Friday, dropping high temperatures to around 90 degrees and bringing a higher chance of rain and thunderstorms into and through the weekend.

Sunday will be cooler, and on Monday, we’ll likely see high temperatures only reaching the mid-60s to mid-70s.