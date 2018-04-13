Cycle of poverty has family of 7 living inside SUV in suburban Denver

DENVER -- Charice and her six children have been living in their car for more than six months in a suburb outside Denver.

There is no bathroom, no shower or washing machine, no stove or refrigerator and no family or friends willing to take them in.

She knows where to park at night so her children can do homework or sleep, with as much privacy as a big box store parking lot can provide.

It is hard to imagine seven people — children ages 5 to 15 and their mom — crammed into a space they share with piles of laundry and personal belongings packed to the ceiling.

Charice never planned to be a single mom. She never thought she and her children would be homeless. Right now, she does not know how she will keep her new job while trying to meet all the requirements to receive the help she and her children so desperately need.

"I'm trying everything I can," Charice said. "It's hard. I'm just tired of people judging."

Throughout the day Friday, we'll be taking an intimate look at how the system created to help people like Charice often sets them up to fail and what some people are doing right now to be part of the solution.

