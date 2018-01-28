CSP: 2 killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-25 HOV lane Saturday evening

The crash involved a 2006 black Jeep utility, a 2002 gray Chevy and a 2003 tan Honda CRV, according to the CSP spokesperson. The driver of the CRV was one of the two people who was killed in the crash.
Other passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment, but it’s unclear how many were transported and Denver7 was not immediately able to confirm their conditions as well as the severity of their injuries.
Crews cleared the scene of the crash along the stretch of the I-25 HOV lane at around 7:40 p.m., but the HOV lanes were back open until 5 a.m., according to CDOT officials.