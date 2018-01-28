CSP: 2 killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-25 HOV lane Saturday evening

DENVER – Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash on the HOV lane of Interstate 25 early Saturday evening, a spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol told Denver7.

The crash on the HOV lane of I-25 was reported by the Colorado Department of Transportation at 6 p.m. through Twitter.

Officials said both directions of the highway were closed from 19th Street to US 36 and advised travelers to expect delays in the area of 58th Avenue as crews worked to clean up the crash.

upd:HOV Lane remains closed on I-25 from 19 St to US 36 b/c a crash left lane closed on NB/SB I-25 @ 58 Ave;Expect delays in area — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 28, 2018

The crash involved a 2006 black Jeep utility, a 2002 gray Chevy and a 2003 tan Honda CRV, according to the CSP spokesperson. The driver of the CRV was one of the two people who was killed in the crash.

Other passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment, but it’s unclear how many were transported and Denver7 was not immediately able to confirm their conditions as well as the severity of their injuries.

Crews cleared the scene of the crash along the stretch of the I-25 HOV lane at around 7:40 p.m., but the HOV lanes were back open until 5 a.m., according to CDOT officials.