Authorities: Deputy fought, stunned man before fatal gunfire

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say an Adams County deputy who fatally shot a suspect had been responding to a disturbance call when he fought, stunned and shot the man.

The Denver Post reports that the deputy suffered a head injury and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment after the Tuesday night incident.

Sheriff’s office Sgt. Jim Morgen says the deputy had encountered the suspect in the hallway of a Denver apartment building. Morgen says the suspect, whose name has not been released, became aggressive despite the deputy’s attempts to calm him down.

A fight ensued, leading the deputy to use his stun gun and firearm.

The suspect had been taken to a hospital where he died.

The Adams County Critical Incident Team has been called in to do the investigation.