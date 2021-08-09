Are you an artist? Denver International Airport wants you to create artwork for their concourse expansion

DENVER – Colorado artists, heads up! Denver International Airport wants your art to be displayed within the airport’s new concourse expansion areas.

Airport officials are looking for four artists or four artist teams to create original suspended public artworks for the new concourse expansion areas: A-West, B-West, B-East and C-East.

The four project sites have been split between two Request for Qualifications (RFQ) that artists may apply:

The A-West, B-West and C-East expansion sites are grouped together under a single RFQ open to artists internationally. The budget range is $800,000 to $2,500,000 per designated artwork location, airport officials said.

The Concourse B-East expansion site is captured within a separate RFQ that is open to Colorado artists only with a budget range of $300,000 to $450,000.

Airport officials said in an news release a final budget and commission value will be awarded based upon the size of expansion site, scale of artwork, materials utilized, and complexity of site.

Artists interested in applying should submit digital images of past public artwork, a résumé and a statement of interest by clicking here.

Applications for the DEN Concourse Expansion Program Public Art RFQ: B-East will be accepted through Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, 11:59 p.m. MST. To apply to the DEN Concourse Expansion Program Public Art RFQ: B-East, click here.

Applications for the DEN Concourse Expansion Program Public Art RFQ: A-West, B-West, C-East will be accepted through Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, 11:59 p.m. MST. To apply to the DEN Concourse Expansion Program Public Art RFQ: A-West, B-West, C-East, click here.

A selection panel of community representatives, arts and culture professionals, and civic leaders has been assembled to recommend artists for each expansion site, airport officials said.

Some of the specific goals and parameters for this public artwork are as follows:

To activate all three of DEN’s concourse expansion areas with dynamic site-specific suspended artworks

Reflect the individual personality of each concourse

Speak to the international audience of DEN while also highlighting the culture of the vibrant City of Denver and the unique State of Colorado

Have the artwork act as a landmark or meeting point, and provide a sense of place

Utilize and preserve the intentionally designed natural lighting within the concourse

Preserve the new outdoor views that the project offers to passengers at gate waiting areas and observation decks

Provide a sense of wonderment and relief to the environment

Complement the iconic architecture of DEN

For more information about this project, click here. Funding for this project comes from the City’s 1% for Public Art Ordinance designated by the Concourse Expansion Program’s construction budget at DEN.