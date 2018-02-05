3 companies receive grants in NFL's startup competition

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three companies received $50,000 grants for winning the NFL’s annual Super Bowl startup competition designed to spur novel advancements in athlete safety and performance.

Denver-based Impressio, Inc., RecoverX of Mountain View, California, and Toronto-based Curv.ai won the grants Saturday in a competition run by the NFL, Comcast NBCUniversal and Mayo Clinic.

Impressio uses liquid-crystal elastomers to create novel dissipative liner materials for protective equipment designed to overcome the existing challenges of energy absorption in current helmet foams.

RecoverX has designed a device that can achieve the optimum cold or hot therapy temperatures without any ice or water, designed to allow users more freedom for their therapy.

Curv.ai presented an athlete development platform that leverages patent-pending computer vision and augmented reality to transform the camera on any mobile device into a versatile tool that captures human motion, measures athletic abilities and evaluates injury risk.