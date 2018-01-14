Missing 18-year-old found dead in Clear Creek Canyon, deputies say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – Authorities in Jefferson County alerted drivers of delays on Highway 6 as they searched for a missing 18-year-old man in Clear Creek Canyon Saturday afternoon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said they were searching the area between Highway 93 and route 119 for a missing 18-year-old man who was reported missing at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The last time family heard from him was around 6 p.m. Friday. Officials were told he had hiking equipment with him.

The man’s vehicle was reportedly found parked in the area of the highway where search and rescue crews are currently working.

At around 2:15 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jenny Fulton said that during their search, they found a body on southbound Highway 6 and on the south side of Clear Creek, near mile marker 265.

Just after 5 p.m., Fulton said the Coroner's Office confirmed the identity of the decedent found in Clear Creek Canyon as that of the missing 18-year-old. He was identified as Sawyer Dow. Foul play was not suspected.

Traffic went back to normal at around 4:08 p.m. Saturday.