Rowdy house party in Commerce City ends in gunfire, neighbors want homeowner gone as a result

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A house party ended with gunshots echoing through a dark suburban street in Commerce City. Kristen Hoffman's camera captured those terrifying moments when people started to scatter once the shots were heard.

"I started screaming for my husband and laid on the floor because I was so scared. I didn’t know where it was coming from or what was going on," Hoffman said.

The Commerce City Police Department says the party was winding down around 1 a.m. Saturday at 9749 Eagle Creek Parkway when someone fired several shots with dozens of people in the area.

Neighbor Paul Nobling immediately had one thought when he heard the shots.

"I was thinking how many people are dead," Nobling said.

With several officers on scene, Hoffman's video shows a truck driving through the crime scene despite officers signaling for the driver to stop. Commerce City police say they have not identified the driver, nor do they have a description of the shooter.

Dan and Chelsea Adams just bought a home in the neighborhood less than a year ago.

"We’ve already started looking at houses already. We’re like, do we even wanna be here. If this happens again, we are gone," Chelsea Adams said.

During our interview with the couple, we saw the door open at the house where the shooting occurred. Minutes later, we went to the home to get answers, but no one answered.

We spoke to the person in charge of Eagle Creek HOA, who says the homeowner is out of town and that her 18-year-old daughter was the one at the house at the time.

"Every time they throw a party there’s broken bottles all over the place," Dan Adams said.

The next day, more of Hoffman's video shows a person cleaning up what neighbors say is glass as they appear be dancing while sweeping.

"The first time I’ve ever seen the daughter was yesterday when she was outside cleaning up the glass and she was twerking with her friends acting like this was a joke. This ain’t a joke," said Nobling.

While neighbors tell us they'd like the homeowners removed by the HOA, the HOA says state law prohibits them from taking that action.