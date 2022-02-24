Broomfield charter school closed Thursday due to threats, police officials say

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – A Broomfield charter school closed its doors Thursday following reports of threats made against the school by a student, according to Broomfield police investigators.

A spokesperson for the police department said in a news release the department received tips of a student who made threats against Prospect Ridge Academy, a charter school in the Adams 12 Five Star School District.

Per the news release, officers contacted the student Wednesday evening and began an investigation. School officials then made the decision to cancel classes Thursday “out of an abundance of caution” and out of respect for concerns of the community.

Classes will resume on Friday, police said. There is no threat to the community at this time, the police department spokesperson said.

The police department’s investigations unit, along with school resource officers, will remain in constant communication with the district, the release states.

No other information about the threat was immediately available.