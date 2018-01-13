Woman, 57, dies after Gunbarrel structure fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – A 57-year-old woman has died after she was evacuated from a structure fire in Gunbarrel late Friday night, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

An official with the Boulder County Communications Center said they received a 911 call of a structure fire at a complex in the area of Singing Hills Drive, near the intersection of North 75 Street and Lookout Road, at around 11:15 p.m.

Before first responders arrived, neighbors were able to help evacuate two women inside a unit that was on fire.

The 57-year-old woman who had been evacuated collapsed a short time later and was declared dead approximately 45 minutes after her collapse – life-saving efforts were not able to resuscitate her, Boulder Counby Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. Mike Wagner said in a press release. Another woman, age 19, was unharmed.

A total of 45 firefighters from seven fire departments, fourteen sheriff’s deputies, and “a number of other rescue and medical personnel, responded to the scene to suppress and investigate the fire.”

It’s not known what caused the fire or where the fire started, Wagner said.

Displaced residents are being helped by the American Red Cross.